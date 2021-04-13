Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average of $165.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

