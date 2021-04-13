Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stake Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after buying an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $75,886,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.19, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $576,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,993 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

