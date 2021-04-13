Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.