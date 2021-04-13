Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fathom worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

FTHM stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

