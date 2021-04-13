Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,449 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,626,000 after buying an additional 168,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,473 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,052,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 154,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.