Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Target by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Target by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

