US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
About US Nuclear
