US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

