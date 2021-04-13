Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEII opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Value Exchange International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Value Exchange International alerts:

About Value Exchange International

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.