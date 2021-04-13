Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEII opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Value Exchange International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Value Exchange International
