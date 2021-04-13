Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00005512 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $21.81 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00083901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00626093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

