Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $325,027. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

