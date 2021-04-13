Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

