Research Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.54. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $17.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.67 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.59.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $262.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Biogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 254,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

