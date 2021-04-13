$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.52. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

NYSE EXP opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.