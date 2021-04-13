Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 16,691 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

