Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 250,360 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5,156.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250,360 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.53.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

