EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 278 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,374 shares of company stock valued at $135,744,738. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

