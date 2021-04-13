Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JET. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £109.14 ($142.59).

LON JET opened at GBX 7,589 ($99.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion and a PE ratio of -81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,934.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,013.29.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

