AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,744 shares of company stock worth $5,219,410 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

