SYNNEX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

SNX opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $121.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,615 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

