BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.78 ($64.45).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €51.42 ($60.49) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.72.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.