First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,495,000 after acquiring an additional 70,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.62.

MSI opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

