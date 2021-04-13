Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,895 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 103.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

