State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

