Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

HRMY stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.