Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

EMP.A stock opened at C$40.54 on Tuesday. Empire has a one year low of C$28.91 and a one year high of C$41.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47.

EMP.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

