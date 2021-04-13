BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $8.84.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.