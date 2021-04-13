Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $402.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.26 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.23 and its 200-day moving average is $289.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 79.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

