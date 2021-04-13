Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.3%.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -581.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

