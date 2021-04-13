Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.