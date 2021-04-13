Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $4,976,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $213.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day moving average of $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.92 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

