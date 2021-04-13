Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 million, a PE ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.