Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$33.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.30.

Several research firms recently commented on SJR.B. TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.39 and a 52 week high of C$35.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

