GeoDB (GEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $850,312.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and $850,312.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00083856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00631225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037798 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,520,124 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.