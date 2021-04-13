BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $44.35 million and $35,591.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00083856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00631225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037798 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.