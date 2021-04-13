BLOCKv Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $578,808.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00083856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00631225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037798 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

