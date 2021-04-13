$1.69 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.08.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $424.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.27 and a 200-day moving average of $352.62. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $187.23 and a 12-month high of $426.49.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

