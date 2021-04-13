Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

NYSE:KWR opened at $245.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $119.18 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

