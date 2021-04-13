Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.70 and a 200 day moving average of $248.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $272.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

