CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in CBTX were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CBTX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

