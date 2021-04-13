Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.