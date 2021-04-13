Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NYSE:BX opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

