ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 1,312.5% in March

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,312.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.