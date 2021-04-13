Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.77.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.84. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14. The firm has a market cap of C$52.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

