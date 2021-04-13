NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.