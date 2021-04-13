Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 14,087 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

