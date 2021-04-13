3,598 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

