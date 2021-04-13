Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490,789 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in BP by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 187,204.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

BP opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.