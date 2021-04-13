Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zscaler worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.93.

Zscaler stock opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.88 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -211.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

