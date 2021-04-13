Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $25,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Garmin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $138.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

