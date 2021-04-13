Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,474 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 90,983 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.82 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,077 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

